2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran(CAS 696-59-3) is a colorless to pale yellow clear liquid with molecular formula C6H12O3. It has low boiling point, good fluidity, strong solubility to many chemical substances, and good diffusibility on the surface and inside of resin. It is commonly known as “universal solvent”. It is widely used in plastics, rubber, coatings, adhesives, inks, textiles, pharmaceuticals and other industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran in global, including the following market information:

Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran include Laohekou Guanglian Technology, Biosynth Carbosynth, Glentham Life Sciences, BLD Pharmatech, Capot Chemical, Haihang Industry, Shenzhen Shengda Pharma and Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Rubber

Coating

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Laohekou Guanglian Technology

Biosynth Carbosynth

Glentham Life Sciences

BLD Pharmatech

Capot Chemical

Haihang Industry

Shenzhen Shengda Pharma

Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,5-Dimethoxytetrahydrofuran Companies

