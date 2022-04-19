Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One
Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One (CAS 1003-04-9) is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with the molecular formula C4H6OS. It can be used as food spice and as pharmaceutical intermediate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One in global, including the following market information:
- Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One include Laohekou Guanglian Technology, Capot Chemical, Caming Pharmaceutical, Haihang Industry, Robinson Brothers and Tengzhou Wutong Aroma Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 98%
- Purity 99%
- Others
Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Spice
- Pharmaceutical Intermediates
- Others
Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Laohekou Guanglian Technology
- Capot Chemical
- Caming Pharmaceutical
- Haihang Industry
- Robinson Brothers
- Tengzhou Wutong Aroma Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Companies
