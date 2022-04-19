Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One (CAS 1003-04-9) is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with the molecular formula C4H6OS. It can be used as food spice and as pharmaceutical intermediate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One in global, including the following market information:

Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One include Laohekou Guanglian Technology, Capot Chemical, Caming Pharmaceutical, Haihang Industry, Robinson Brothers and Tengzhou Wutong Aroma Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Spice

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Laohekou Guanglian Technology

Capot Chemical

Caming Pharmaceutical

Haihang Industry

Robinson Brothers

Tengzhou Wutong Aroma Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tetrahydrothiophen-3-One Companies

