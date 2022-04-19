Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Riboflavin Sodium Phosphate is the phosphate sodium salt that is water-soluble micronutrient. It is one of the vital growth-promoting factors that are necessary for energy production. They are used in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, proteins and other nutrients. In addition to this, they are also needed in the formation of red blood cells, antibody, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium in global, including the following market information:

Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium include Aceto, AK Scientific Inc, Biosynth Carbosynth, Combi-Blocks Inc, Pharmaffiliates, Shaanxi Iknow Biotechnology, SynZeal Research Pvt Ltd, VISIONARY EXPORTS and Wuhan Yuancheng Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aceto

AK Scientific Inc

Biosynth Carbosynth

Combi-Blocks Inc

Pharmaffiliates

Shaanxi Iknow Biotechnology

SynZeal Research Pvt Ltd

VISIONARY EXPORTS

Wuhan Yuancheng Group

ZheJiang Sigama Biology Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Riboflavin 5-Phosphate Sodium Companies

