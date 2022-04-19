Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rosuvastatin Calcium is the active ingredient (API) of branded drug Crestor. It was innovated by the Japanese drug maker Shionogi and cooperated the marketing with AstraZeneca. Rosuvastatin Calcium is the new generation of statins drugs after Lovastatin, Simvastatin and Atorvastatin. It is a fully synthesized product and used to treat high cholesterol and to prevent cardiovascular disease.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester in global, including the following market information:

Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester include Ambeed, Anant Pharmaceuticals, Asambly Chemicals, Biosynth Carbosynth, BLDpharm, Clearsynth, Clinivex Enterprise Inc, CMS Científica and Combi-Blocks Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ambeed

Anant Pharmaceuticals

Asambly Chemicals

Biosynth Carbosynth

BLDpharm

Clearsynth

Clinivex Enterprise Inc

CMS Científica

Combi-Blocks Inc

Opulent Pharma

Veeprho Pharmaceuticals

Venkatasai Life Sciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rosuvastatin Methyl Ester Companies

