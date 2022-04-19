Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

(2R)-4-oxo-4-[3-(trifluoromethyl)-5,6-dihydro[1,2,4]triazolo[4,3-a]pyrazin-7(8H)-yl]-1-(2,4,5-trifluorophenyl)butan-2-amine dihydrogenphosphate monohydrate is used to produce sitastatin phosphate, a new inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4), which can improve the human body’s ability to reduce hyperglycemia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/143635/global-sitagliptin-phosphate-monohydrate-forecast-market-2022-2028-686

The global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate include AdooQ BioScience, AG Scientific, AK Scientific Inc, Aladdin, AlchemyPharm, Anyang General Chemical, Biosynth Carbosynth, CMS Científica and Glentham Life Sciences Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AdooQ BioScience

AG Scientific

AK Scientific Inc

Aladdin

AlchemyPharm

Anyang General Chemical

Biosynth Carbosynth

CMS Científica

Glentham Life Sciences Limited

Kumidas SA

Nanjing Errason Biological Company

Nanjing Machido Pharmaceutical Technology

Watson

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/143635/global-sitagliptin-phosphate-monohydrate-forecast-market-2022-2028-686

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/