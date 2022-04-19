Licensed Merchandise and Services Market Research Report 2022
Licensed Merchandise and Services Market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Licensed Merchandise and Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-licensed-merchise-services-2022-594
Segment by Type
- Apparels
- Toys
- Accessories
- Home Decoration
- Software and Video Games
- Food and Beverage
- Others
Segment by Application
- Entertainment
- Corporate Brand
- Fashion
- Sports
- Publishing
- Music
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
By Company
- The Walt Disney Company
- Meredith Corporation
- PVH Corp.
- Iconix Brand Group
- Authentic Brands Group
- Universal Brand Development
- Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS)
- Major League Baseball
- Learfield IMG College
- Sanrio
- Sequential Brands Group
- Hasbro
- General Motors
- National Basketball Association
- Electrolux
- National Football League
- WarnerMedia
- The Pok?mon Company International
- Procter & Gamble
- Ferrari
- Ralph Lauren
- Mattel
- Ford Motor Company
- BBC Worldwide
- The Hershey Company
- Stanley Black & Decker
- PGA Tour
- National Hockey League
- Sunkist Growers
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Licensed Merchandise and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Apparels
1.2.3 Toys
1.2.4 Accessories
1.2.5 Home Decoration
1.2.6 Software and Video Games
1.2.7 Food and Beverage
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Licensed Merchandise and Services Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Entertainment
1.3.3 Corporate Brand
1.3.4 Fashion
1.3.5 Sports
1.3.6 Publishing
1.3.7 Music
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Licensed Merchandise and Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Licensed Merchandise and Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Licensed Merchandise and Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Licensed Merchandise and Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Licensed Merchandise and Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Licensed Merchandise and Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Licensed Merchandise and Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Licensed Merchandise and Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Licensed Merchandise and Services Market Challenges
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Licensed Merchandise and Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028