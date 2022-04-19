Sulfaguanidine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sulfaguanidine is a white or almost white, fine crystalline powder. It is very slightly soluble in water, slightly soluble in acetone, very slightly soluble in ethanol (96 per cent), practically insoluble in methylene chloride. It dissolves in dilute solutions of mineral acids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sulfaguanidine in global, including the following market information:

Global Sulfaguanidine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sulfaguanidine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Sulfaguanidine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sulfaguanidine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sulfaguanidine include A.H.A International, AbMole BioScience, Anant Pharmaceuticals Pvt, BOC Sciences, CMS Científica, Ensign Chemical Sitemap, Glentham Life Sciences, MedKoo Biosciences and Shandong Shulong Import and Export and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sulfaguanidine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sulfaguanidine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sulfaguanidine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global Sulfaguanidine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sulfaguanidine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global Sulfaguanidine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sulfaguanidine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sulfaguanidine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sulfaguanidine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sulfaguanidine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sulfaguanidine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A.H.A International

AbMole BioScience

Anant Pharmaceuticals Pvt

BOC Sciences

CMS Científica

Ensign Chemical Sitemap

Glentham Life Sciences

MedKoo Biosciences

Shandong Shulong Import and Export

SimSon Pharma Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sulfaguanidine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sulfaguanidine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sulfaguanidine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sulfaguanidine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sulfaguanidine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sulfaguanidine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sulfaguanidine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sulfaguanidine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sulfaguanidine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sulfaguanidine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sulfaguanidine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sulfaguanidine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sulfaguanidine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sulfaguanidine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sulfaguanidine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sulfaguanidine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sulfaguanidine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity 97%

