SiC Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
SiC Coating Market,
Silicon carbide (SiC) coating is a specialty coating which is made up of compounds of silicon and carbon.
This report contains market size and forecasts of SiC Coating in global, including the following market information:
- Global SiC Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global SiC Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five SiC Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global SiC Coating market was valued at 444.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 705.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CVD&PVD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SiC Coating include Tokai Carbon, SGL Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ferrotec, CoorsTek, AGC, SKC Solmics, Mersen and Toyo Tanso, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SiC Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SiC Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global SiC Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- CVD&PVD
- Thermal Spray
Global SiC Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global SiC Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Rapid Thermal Process Components
- Plasma Etch Components
- Susceptors and Dummy Wafer
- LED Wafer Carriers & Cover Plates
- Others
Global SiC Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global SiC Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies SiC Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies SiC Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies SiC Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies SiC Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tokai Carbon
- SGL Group
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Ferrotec
- CoorsTek
- AGC
- SKC Solmics
- Mersen
- Toyo Tanso
- NTST
- MINTEQ International
- Heraeus
- Bay Carbon
- ACME
- Xycarb
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SiC Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SiC Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SiC Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SiC Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SiC Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global SiC Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SiC Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SiC Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SiC Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global SiC Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global SiC Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SiC Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers SiC Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SiC Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SiC Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SiC Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global SiC Coating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 CVD&PVD
4.1.3 Thermal Spray
