PE Artificial Turf Market Research Report 2022
PE Artificial Turf Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Tuft Grass Height and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Tuft Grass Height
- Below 10 mm
- Between 10mm and 25mm
- Above 25 mm
Segment by Application
- Golf Course
- Football Field
- Rugby Field
- Racetrack
- Grass Skating Field
- Others
By Company
- CCGrass
- Sport Group Holding
- Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.
- TenCate Grass
- FieldTurf
- Shaw Sports Turf
- Sports & Leisure Group
- Condor Grass
- Victoria PLC
- Taishan
- Hellas Construction
- All Victory Grass
- Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass
- Nurteks
- Sprinturf
- Beaulieu International Group
- SIS Pitches
- ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)
- Global Syn-Turf
- ACT Global Sports
- Controlled Products
- Saltex Oy
- Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.
- Dorelom Group
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
Table of content
1 PE Artificial Turf Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PE Artificial Turf
1.2 PE Artificial Turf Segment by Tuft Grass Height
1.2.1 Global PE Artificial Turf Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Tuft Grass Height 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 10 mm
1.2.3 Between 10mm and 25mm
1.2.4 Above 25 mm
1.3 PE Artificial Turf Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global PE Artificial Turf Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Golf Course
1.3.3 Football Field
1.3.4 Rugby Field
1.3.5 Racetrack
1.3.6 Grass Skating Field
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global PE Artificial Turf Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global PE Artificial Turf Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global PE Artificial Turf Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global PE Artificial Turf Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America PE Artificial Turf Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe PE Artificial Turf Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China PE Artificial Turf Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan PE Artificial Turf Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
