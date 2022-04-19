PE Artificial Turf Market Research Report 2022

PE Artificial Turf Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Tuft Grass Height and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Tuft Grass Height

Below 10 mm

Between 10mm and 25mm

Above 25 mm

Segment by Application

Golf Course

Football Field

Rugby Field

Racetrack

Grass Skating Field

Others

By Company

CCGrass

Sport Group Holding

Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

TenCate Grass

FieldTurf

Shaw Sports Turf

Sports & Leisure Group

Condor Grass

Victoria PLC

Taishan

Hellas Construction

All Victory Grass

Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

Nurteks

Sprinturf

Beaulieu International Group

SIS Pitches

ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

Global Syn-Turf

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Saltex Oy

Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

Dorelom Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 PE Artificial Turf Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PE Artificial Turf

1.2 PE Artificial Turf Segment by Tuft Grass Height

1.2.1 Global PE Artificial Turf Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Tuft Grass Height 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Below 10 mm

1.2.3 Between 10mm and 25mm

1.2.4 Above 25 mm

1.3 PE Artificial Turf Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PE Artificial Turf Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Golf Course

1.3.3 Football Field

1.3.4 Rugby Field

1.3.5 Racetrack

1.3.6 Grass Skating Field

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global PE Artificial Turf Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global PE Artificial Turf Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global PE Artificial Turf Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global PE Artificial Turf Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America PE Artificial Turf Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe PE Artificial Turf Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China PE Artificial Turf Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan PE Artificial Turf Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

