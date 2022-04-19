Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Filter Stage MFC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) include Borregaard, Daicel Miraizu, Storaenso, FiberLean Technologies and Guilin Qihong Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Filter Stage MFC

Food Grade MFC

Industrial Grade MFC

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Industry

Package

Others

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Borregaard

Daicel Miraizu

Storaenso

FiberLean Technologies

Guilin Qihong Technology

