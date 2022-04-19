Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics market was valued at 581 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 844.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Palivizumab Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics include Roche, AstraZeneca, Merck, AbbVie, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline, ReViral, Gilead Sciences and Teva Pharmaceutical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Palivizumab

Ribavirin

Others

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market, by Sale Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Sale Channel, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

AstraZeneca

Merck

AbbVie

Bausch Health

GlaxoSmithKline

ReViral

Gilead Sciences

Teva Pharmaceutical

