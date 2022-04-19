Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics
This report contains market size and forecasts of Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics market was valued at 581 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 844.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Palivizumab Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics include Roche, AstraZeneca, Merck, AbbVie, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline, ReViral, Gilead Sciences and Teva Pharmaceutical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Palivizumab
- Ribavirin
- Others
Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market, by Sale Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Sale Channel, 2021 (%)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Roche
- AstraZeneca
- Merck
- AbbVie
- Bausch Health
- GlaxoSmithKline
- ReViral
- Gilead Sciences
- Teva Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Sale Channel
1.3 Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Respiratory Syncytial Virus(RSV) Therapeutics Product Type
