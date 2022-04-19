Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules Market Research Report 2022
Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- SiC Power Devices and Modules
- GaN Power Devices and Modules
Segment by Application
- Electric Vehicle
- Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Systems
- Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
- PFC Power Supply
- Motor Drive
- UPS
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- By Company
- Wolfspped (Cree)
- Infineon Technologies
- ROHM Semiconductor
- STMicroelectronics
- onsemi
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Littelfuse
- Microchip Technology
- GeneSiC Semiconductor
- Transphorm
- GaN Systems
- Navitas Semiconductor
- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 SiC Power Devices and Modules
1.2.3 GaN Power Devices and Modules
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electric Vehicle
1.3.3 Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Systems
1.3.4 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
1.3.5 PFC Power Supply
1.3.6 Motor Drive
1.3.7 UPS
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Devices and Modules Industry Trends
