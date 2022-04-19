Octogen (HMX) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Octogen (HMX) Market
The global Octogen (HMX) market was valued at 23 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Octogen (HMX) include Chemring Group, Eurenco, Prva Iskra- Namenska A.D., Austin Powder and Nitrochem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Octogen (HMX) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Octogen (HMX) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Octogen (HMX) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Type I
- Type II
Global Octogen (HMX) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Octogen (HMX) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dynamite
- Rocket Propellant
- Others
Global Octogen (HMX) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Octogen (HMX) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Octogen (HMX) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Octogen (HMX) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Octogen (HMX) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Octogen (HMX) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chemring Group
- Eurenco
- Prva Iskra- Namenska A.D.
- Austin Powder
- Nitrochem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Octogen (HMX) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Octogen (HMX) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Octogen (HMX) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Octogen (HMX) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Octogen (HMX) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Octogen (HMX) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Octogen (HMX) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Octogen (HMX) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Octogen (HMX) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Octogen (HMX) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Octogen (HMX) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Octogen (HMX) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Octogen (HMX) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Octogen (HMX) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Octogen (HMX) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Octogen (HMX) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Octogen (HMX) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Type I
4.1.3 Type II
