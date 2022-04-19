Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/143641/global-fiberglass-reinforced-plastic-pipe-forecast-market-2022-2028-409

Polyester Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe include Future Pipe Industries, NOV Inc., Amiblu Holding GmbH, Farassan Man. & Ind. Company, Fibrex, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd., Hengrun Group, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC and Shawcor Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe

Epoxy Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe

Others

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Municipal

Agricultural Irrigation

Industrial

Others

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Future Pipe Industries

NOV Inc.

Amiblu Holding GmbH

Farassan Man. & Ind. Company

Fibrex

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.

Hengrun Group

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC

Shawcor Ltd.

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

Graphite India Limited

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

HOBAS

Dubai Pipes Factory

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/143641/global-fiberglass-reinforced-plastic-pipe-forecast-market-2022-2028-409

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/