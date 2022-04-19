Hydrolysed Collagen Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrolysed Collagen
The global Hydrolysed Collagen market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrolysed Collagen include Protein, SA, ETchem, Jiangxi Hanfei Biotechnology Co., Ltd., GELITA AG, Healan Ingredients, BioCell Technology, LLC, Nitta Gelatin, FOODMATE CO., LTD. and Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrolysed Collagen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrolysed Collagen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrolysed Collagen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Industrial Grade
- Others
Global Hydrolysed Collagen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrolysed Collagen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
- Others
Global Hydrolysed Collagen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrolysed Collagen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hydrolysed Collagen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hydrolysed Collagen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hydrolysed Collagen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Hydrolysed Collagen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Protein, SA
- ETchem
- Jiangxi Hanfei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- GELITA AG
- Healan Ingredients
- BioCell Technology, LLC
- Nitta Gelatin
- FOODMATE CO., LTD.
- Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM)
- GELNEX
- SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited
- Rousselot
- Connoils
- Naturin Viscofan GmbH
- Essen Nutrition
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrolysed Collagen Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrolysed Collagen Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrolysed Collagen Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrolysed Collagen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrolysed Collagen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrolysed Collagen Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrolysed Collagen Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrolysed Collagen Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrolysed Collagen Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrolysed Collagen Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrolysed Collagen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrolysed Collagen Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrolysed Collagen Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrolysed Collagen Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrolysed Collagen Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrolysed Collagen Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
