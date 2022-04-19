Polycaprolactone Polyol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polycaprolactone is a semi-crystalline polymer produced on the basis of ?-caprolactone, belonged to biodegradable polymer material. Polycaprolactone thermoplastics have unique physical properties for a large range of applications such as 3D printing, toys, master batches and for rapid prototyping. It could also be used for Medical devices, in Hot Melt adhesives, Shoe counters and Bioplastics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polycaprolactone Polyol in global, including the following market information:

Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polycaprolactone Polyol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polycaprolactone Polyol market was valued at 185.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 242.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double Functional Caprolactone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polycaprolactone Polyol include Ingevity, Daicel, Juren, BASF and Esun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polycaprolactone Polyol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double Functional Caprolactone

Tri Functional Caprolactone

Others

Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Resins and Coatings

Elastomers

Adhesives

Others

Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polycaprolactone Polyol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polycaprolactone Polyol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polycaprolactone Polyol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polycaprolactone Polyol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ingevity

Daicel

Juren

BASF

Esun

