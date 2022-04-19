Synthetic Casting Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Casting Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Casting Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Casting Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Synthetic Casting Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Casting Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fibreglass Casting Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Casting Tape include 3M, BSN Medical, Benecare Medical, Lohmann & Rauscher, Ossur, Parker Medical Associates, Proteor, Rays and Troge Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Casting Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Casting Tape Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Synthetic Casting Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Fibreglass Casting Tape

Polyester Casting Tape

Global Synthetic Casting Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Synthetic Casting Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clnics

Home Care

Global Synthetic Casting Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Synthetic Casting Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Casting Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Casting Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Casting Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Synthetic Casting Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

BSN Medical

Benecare Medical

Lohmann & Rauscher

Ossur

Parker Medical Associates

Proteor

Rays

Troge Medical

S&F Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Casting Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Casting Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Casting Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Casting Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Casting Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Casting Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Casting Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Casting Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Casting Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Casting Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Casting Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Casting Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Casting Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Casting Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Casting Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Casting Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

