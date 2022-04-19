Municipal Water Treatment Technology Market Research Report 2022
Municipal Water Treatment Technology market is segmented by players, region (country), by Technolgy and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Municipal Water Treatment Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Technolgy and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Technolgy
- Reverse Osmosis Membranes
- Ion-Exchange
- Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes
- Electrodeionization (EDI)
- Biological Filtration
- Chemical Conditioning of Water
- Clarification, Filtration and Chlorination
- Others
Segment by Application
- Municipal Drinking Water Treatment
- Municipal Wastewater Treatment
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- By Company
- Veolia Water Technologies
- Xylem Inc.
- SUEZ
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- BEWG
- Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology
- Capital Environment Protection
- Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding
- Pentair Plc.
- OriginWater
- Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology
- United Utilities Group PLC
- Stantec
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Aquatech International
- WesTech Engineering
- RWL Water Group
- Kingspan Environment Ltd.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Technolgy
1.2.1 Global Municipal Water Treatment Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Technolgy: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Reverse Osmosis Membranes
1.2.3 Ion-Exchange
1.2.4 Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes
1.2.5 Electrodeionization (EDI)
1.2.6 Biological Filtration
1.2.7 Chemical Conditioning of Water
1.2.8 Clarification, Filtration and Chlorination
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Municipal Water Treatment Technology Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Municipal Drinking Water Treatment
1.3.3 Municipal Wastewater Treatment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Municipal Water Treatment Technology Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Municipal Water Treatment Technology Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Municipal Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Municipal Water Treatment Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Municipal Water Treatment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Municipal Water Treatment Technology Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Municipal Water Treatment Technology Industry Trends
2.3.2 Municipal Water Treatment Technology Market Drivers
