Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hollow Fiber Filtration Market,
Hollow fibre (hollow fiber) configurations comprise one of the three main configurations for membrane bioreactor technology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hollow Fiber Filtration in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Hollow Fiber Filtration companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hollow Fiber Filtration market was valued at 2427.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3707.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVDF Membrane Module Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hollow Fiber Filtration include SUEZ, DuPont, Asahi Kasei, CITIC Envirotech, Mitsubishi Chemical, Koch Industries, Sumitomo Electric Industries, W. L. Gore & Associates and Zhejiang Jingyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hollow Fiber Filtration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, by Membrane Module, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Membrane Module, 2021 (%)
- PVDF Membrane Module
- PTFE Membrane Module
- Others
Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Municipal
- Food and Beverage
- Petroleum Industry
- Machinery Industry
- Stock Farm
- Others
Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hollow Fiber Filtration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hollow Fiber Filtration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hollow Fiber Filtration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Hollow Fiber Filtration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SUEZ
- DuPont
- Asahi Kasei
- CITIC Envirotech
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Koch Industries
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- W. L. Gore & Associates
- Zhejiang Jingyuan
- DIC
- Zhongke Bidun
- Zhejiang Dongda
- Hangzhou Kaiyan Film
- Hefei Xinda Membrane
- Dongyang Jinlong
- Theway
- Zhejiang Jiari Fluoroplastic
- Oxymo Technology
- YouPu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Membrane Module
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hollow Fiber Filtration Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hollow Fiber Filtration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hollow Fiber Filtration Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hollow Fiber Filtration Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hollow Fiber Filtration Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hollow Fiber Filtration Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/