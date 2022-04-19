Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hollow fibre (hollow fiber) configurations comprise one of the three main configurations for membrane bioreactor technology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hollow Fiber Filtration in global, including the following market information:

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Hollow Fiber Filtration companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hollow Fiber Filtration market was valued at 2427.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3707.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVDF Membrane Module Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hollow Fiber Filtration include SUEZ, DuPont, Asahi Kasei, CITIC Envirotech, Mitsubishi Chemical, Koch Industries, Sumitomo Electric Industries, W. L. Gore & Associates and Zhejiang Jingyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hollow Fiber Filtration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, by Membrane Module, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Membrane Module, 2021 (%)

PVDF Membrane Module

PTFE Membrane Module

Others

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Municipal

Food and Beverage

Petroleum Industry

Machinery Industry

Stock Farm

Others

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hollow Fiber Filtration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hollow Fiber Filtration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hollow Fiber Filtration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Hollow Fiber Filtration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SUEZ

DuPont

Asahi Kasei

CITIC Envirotech

Mitsubishi Chemical

Koch Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries

W. L. Gore & Associates

Zhejiang Jingyuan

DIC

Zhongke Bidun

Zhejiang Dongda

Hangzhou Kaiyan Film

Hefei Xinda Membrane

Dongyang Jinlong

Theway

Zhejiang Jiari Fluoroplastic

Oxymo Technology

YouPu

