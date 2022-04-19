Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Research Report 2022
Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- PP Artificial Grass Turf
- PE Artificial Grass Turf
- Nylon Artificial Grass Turf
Segment by Application
- Residential Area Landscape Greening
- Commercial Land Greening
- Urban Landscape Greening
- Event Venue
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- By Company
- CCGrass
- Sport Group Holding
- Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.
- TenCate Grass
- FieldTurf
- Shaw Sports Turf
- Sports & Leisure Group
- Condor Grass
- Victoria PLC
- Taishan
- Hellas Construction
- All Victory Grass
- Mighty Grss Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass
- Nurteks
- Sprinturf
- Beaulieu International Group
- SIS Pitches
- ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)
- Global Syn-Turf
- ACT Global Sports
- Controlled Products
- Saltex Oy
- Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.
- Dorelom Group
Table of content
1 Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf
1.2 Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 PP Artificial Grass Turf
1.2.3 PE Artificial Grass Turf
1.2.4 Nylon Artificial Grass Turf
1.3 Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Residential Area Landscape Greening
1.3.3 Commercial Land Greening
1.3.4 Urban Landscape Greening
1.3.5 Event Venue
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
