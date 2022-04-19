Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Research Report 2022

Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

PP Artificial Grass Turf

PE Artificial Grass Turf

Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Segment by Application

Residential Area Landscape Greening

Commercial Land Greening

Urban Landscape Greening

Event Venue

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

CCGrass

Sport Group Holding

Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

TenCate Grass

FieldTurf

Shaw Sports Turf

Sports & Leisure Group

Condor Grass

Victoria PLC

Taishan

Hellas Construction

All Victory Grass

Mighty Grss Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

Nurteks

Sprinturf

Beaulieu International Group

SIS Pitches

ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

Global Syn-Turf

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Saltex Oy

Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

Dorelom Group

Table of content

1 Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf

1.2 Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 PP Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.3 PE Artificial Grass Turf

1.2.4 Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

1.3 Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Residential Area Landscape Greening

1.3.3 Commercial Land Greening

1.3.4 Urban Landscape Greening

1.3.5 Event Venue

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Leisure and Landscaping Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

