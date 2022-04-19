Honeycomb Paperboard Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Honeycomb paperboard is made according to the principle of natural honeycomb structure. It connects the corrugated base paper into countless hollow three-dimensional regular hexagons by glue bonding to form a whole force-bearing part-the paper core, and the adhesive surfaces on both sides A new type of sandwich structure environmentally friendly and energy-saving material made of paper. Honeycomb cardboard is popular in the market for its light weight, low price, high strength, recyclability and other characteristics, especially in developed countries and regions such as the Netherlands, the United States, and Japan. It has become a new type of green packaging that saves resources and protects the environment. Honeycomb cardboard boxes are ideal packaging for China’s export commodities. Its popularization and application, on the one hand, can reduce the damage rate of commodities in the circulation process; on the other hand, it replaces wooden boxes, which is conducive to environmental protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Honeycomb Paperboard in global, including the following market information:

Global Honeycomb Paperboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Honeycomb Paperboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Honeycomb Paperboard companies in 2021 (%)

The global Honeycomb Paperboard market was valued at 2221.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2454.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Continuous Paper Honeycomb Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Honeycomb Paperboard include CORINT, Grigeo, Axxor, Honicel, Cartoflex, Forlit, BEWI, Bestem and Dufaylite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Honeycomb Paperboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Honeycomb Paperboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Honeycomb Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Continuous Paper Honeycomb

Blocks Paper Honeycomb

Expanded Paper Honeycomb

Global Honeycomb Paperboard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Honeycomb Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Door Manufacturing

Automotive

Packaging Production

Construction

Global Honeycomb Paperboard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Honeycomb Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Honeycomb Paperboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Honeycomb Paperboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Honeycomb Paperboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Honeycomb Paperboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CORINT

Grigeo

Axxor

Honicel

Cartoflex

Forlit

BEWI

Bestem

Dufaylite

L’Hexagone

Tivuplast

QK Honeycomb Products

HXPP

American Containers

Cascades

DS Smith

IPC

Shenzhen Prince New Materials

Zhengye

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Honeycomb Paperboard Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Honeycomb Paperboard Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Honeycomb Paperboard Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Honeycomb Paperboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Honeycomb Paperboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Honeycomb Paperboard Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Honeycomb Paperboard Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Honeycomb Paperboard Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Honeycomb Paperboard Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Honeycomb Paperboard Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Honeycomb Paperboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Honeycomb Paperboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Honeycomb Paperboard Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honeycomb Paperboard Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Honeycomb Paperboard Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honeycomb Paperboard Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

