Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Just like its name, Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery is a refined product of aluminum foil. Rolling ordinary aluminum foil with a thickness ranging from 10 to 50 microns can be used to obtain battery aluminum foil for lithium batteries. Commonly used pure aluminum foils for lithium batteries have various alloy grades such as 1060, 1050, 1145, 1235, etc., and are in -O, H14, -H24, -H22, -H18 and other states.

The Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery market covers 1XXX Series, 3XXX Series, 8XXX Series, Other, etc. The typical players include Ding Sheng New Material, Mtalco, UACJ, LOTTE, Nanshan, Toyo, Alcha, Yunnan Aluminium, DONG-IL Aluminium, Wanshun New Material, Symetal, SAM-A, C.S. Aluminium Corporation, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery market was valued at 751.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2171.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1XXX Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery include Ding Sheng New Material, Mtalco, UACJ, LOTTE, Nanshan, Toyo, Alcha, Yunnan Aluminium and DONG-IL Aluminium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Series, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Series, 2021 (%)

1XXX

3XXX

8XXX

Global Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Lithium-Ion Battery

Energy Storage Lithium-Ion Battery

Consumer Lithium-Ion Battery

Global Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aluminum Foil for Lithium-ion Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ding Sheng New Material

Mtalco

UACJ

LOTTE

Nanshan

Toyo

Alcha

Yunnan Aluminium

DONG-IL Aluminium

Wanshun New Material

SAM-A

CSAC

Symetal

