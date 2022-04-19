Virtual Retinal Display Market Share, Demand, Revenue Forecast, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Impact of COVID

Market Synopsis

According to an analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global virtual retinal display market is estimated to expand from USD 2.68 million in 2017 to USD 23.84 million by 2023 thriving at a CAGR of 44.30% during the review period. The companies in the virtual retinal display are taking measures to tackle the challenges resulting from the pandemic COVID-19. Several types of research have been carried out to mitigate the situation.

The virtual retinal display has several benefits like enhanced contrast, higher resolution, wider viewing angle, and lightweight and better brightness ratio. Several startups and established companies are investing enormously in the development of this technology. The global virtual retinal display market 2020 is ferociously competitive owing to the presence of technology giants such as Microsoft and Google and startups like Oculus and Magic Leap. Every company is spending vast amounts on the innovation of their product. The primary key players of the market follow several technologies, such as merging and acquisition, partnership, innovation. The firms aim to increase interaction with the consumer with these techniques. The launch of new products is also an adopted technique to increase its operations and for better potential customers. The ability to offer a clear image in an inconsistent environment is driving the demand for virtual retinal displays. It can offer cheap cost display notions that allow the market in the forthcoming period. However, the fear of damaging the retina from the radiations in VRD technology, lack of awareness concerning VRD is the significant obstructions in the expansion of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global Virtual Retinal Market is segregated based on vertical, component, and region.

Based on vertical, the global virtual retinal display market is divided into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, and others.

Based on components, the global virtual retinal display market is segregated into the light source, driver and controller electronics, optics, and others.

Based on the region, the global virtual retinal display market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Geographical Analysis

The global virtual retinal market is likely to expand at a considerable rate during the review period from 2018 to 2023. The regional analysis of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been performed. As per the analysis, the North American market is estimated to lead the global virtual retinal display technology market during the review period. The North American market holds the maximum share in the global virtual retinal market. With the higher adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality in the gaming and entertainment industry, the market is expanding at a fast pace. The region has another strong reason to expand exponentially i.e., presence of technological giants such as Oculus, Microsoft, and Google. These established firms have expanded the market exponentially. On the other hand, the APAC region is likely to expand at the maximum pace due to the demand increasing in gaming applications, consumer electronics from the emerging economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Europe and the RoW is likely to exhibit a decent growth owing to the technological advancements in the region.

Key Players

The forefront players in the global virtual retinal display market are Microvision Inc (US), Google Inc (US), Avegant Corporation (US), Occulus VR (US), Human Interface Technology Laboratory (New Zealand), Magic Leap (US), and Texas Instruments (US). The other essential players in the virtual retinal display market are Innovega Inc. (US), HTC Corp. (Taiwan), Vuzix Corp (US), Sony Corp. (Japan), and Brother Industries Ltd. (Japan).

