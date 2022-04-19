1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole include Lanxess, Quzhou Ruilijie Chemical Industry, Aolisen Chemical Company, Zhejiang Bulk Chemical, Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical, Changzhou Welton Chemical, Changzhou Zhongkai Chemical, Linhai Kaile Chemical Factory and Hangzhou FST pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

0.98

0.99

Others

Global 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Scientific Research

Others

Global 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 1,1-Carbonyldiimidazole sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Quzhou Ruilijie Chemical Industry

Aolisen Chemical Company

Zhejiang Bulk Chemical

Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical

Changzhou Welton Chemical

Changzhou Zhongkai Chemical

Linhai Kaile Chemical Factory

Hangzhou FST pharmaceutical

Jiangxi Jinkai Chemical

Shanghai Holdenchem

Zhejiang HuTu PharmChem

Jiangsu Zhenri Chemical

Atul

