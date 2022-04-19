Licorice Extract Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Licorice Extract Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Licorice Extract Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Licorice Extract Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Licorice Extract Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Licorice Extract Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Licorice Extract Products include Magnasweet, ASEH, Zagros Licorice, Sepidan Osareh, FandC Licorice, Norevo GmbH, Ransom Naturals, Maruzen Pharmaceuticals and MCFS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Licorice Extract Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Licorice Extract Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Licorice Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Global Licorice Extract Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Licorice Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food

Cosmetic

Others

Global Licorice Extract Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Licorice Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Licorice Extract Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Licorice Extract Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Licorice Extract Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Licorice Extract Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Magnasweet

ASEH

Zagros Licorice

Sepidan Osareh

FandC Licorice

Norevo GmbH

Ransom Naturals

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals

MCFS

Aushadhi Herbal

Avestia Pharma

VPL Chemicals

Zelang

Changyue

Bokai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Licorice Extract Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Licorice Extract Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Licorice Extract Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Licorice Extract Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Licorice Extract Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Licorice Extract Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Licorice Extract Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Licorice Extract Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Licorice Extract Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Licorice Extract Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Licorice Extract Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Licorice Extract Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Licorice Extract Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Licorice Extract Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Licorice Extract Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Licorice Extract Product

