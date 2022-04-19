Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Propionyl-L-Carnitine
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propionyl-L-Carnitine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
- Global top five Propionyl-L-Carnitine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propionyl-L-Carnitine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
94% to 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propionyl-L-Carnitine include Larodan, Biosynth Carbosynth, NutraCap Labs, Hengxingyuan Huagong, Wentai Shengwujishu, Huarui Shengwukeji, Jiaxing Tianweishenghuazhipin, Koncepnutra and KangXin Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Propionyl-L-Carnitine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
- 94% to 98%
- Above 98%
Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Nutritional Supplement
- Medical
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Propionyl-L-Carnitine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Propionyl-L-Carnitine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Propionyl-L-Carnitine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies Propionyl-L-Carnitine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Larodan
- Biosynth Carbosynth
- NutraCap Labs
- Hengxingyuan Huagong
- Wentai Shengwujishu
- Huarui Shengwukeji
- Jiaxing Tianweishenghuazhipin
- Koncepnutra
- KangXin Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propionyl-L-Carnitine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propionyl-L-Carnitine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propionyl-L-Carnitine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Propionyl-L-Carnitine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propionyl-L-Carnitine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propionyl-L-Carnitine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propionyl-L-Carnitine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
