Spinning Tank Heads Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spinning tank head the slab and the mandrel rotate together, and are fed by rollers and pressurized to make the slab close to the mandrel and deform locally point by point.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spinning Tank Heads in global, including the following market information:

Global Spinning Tank Heads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spinning Tank Heads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Spinning Tank Heads companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spinning Tank Heads market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Convex Type Tank Head Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spinning Tank Heads include KÖNIG + CO. GMBH, Wenzel Metal Spinning, Baker Tankhead, Slawinski & Co. GmbH, Samuel Metal Spinners, Purdie Group, Gem City Metal Technologies (Dynamic Group), Lewark Metal Spinning and Brighton Tru-Edge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spinning Tank Heads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spinning Tank Heads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Spinning Tank Heads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Convex Type Tank Head

Cone Type Tank Head

Flat Type Tank Head

Others

Global Spinning Tank Heads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Spinning Tank Heads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Nuclear Power

Ship & Tank Car Truck

Others

Global Spinning Tank Heads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Spinning Tank Heads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spinning Tank Heads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spinning Tank Heads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spinning Tank Heads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Spinning Tank Heads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KÖNIG + CO. GMBH

Wenzel Metal Spinning

Baker Tankhead

Slawinski & Co. GmbH

Samuel Metal Spinners

Purdie Group

Gem City Metal Technologies (Dynamic Group)

Lewark Metal Spinning

Brighton Tru-Edge

Columbia Metal Spinning

Dukinfield Metal Spinning

Shenzhou Precision Manufacturing

Dingjin Equipment Factory

Zhonglian Petroleum and Chemical End Closure Forge

Jiu Zhou Head Plate Forge

Lianfeng Chemical Machinery

Linmei Head Plate

Xitang Forging&Pressing

Fuding Precise Machinery Industry

Sunyouth Environmental Technologies

yantafengtou

Tai’an Guangda Chemical Industry Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spinning Tank Heads Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spinning Tank Heads Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spinning Tank Heads Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spinning Tank Heads Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spinning Tank Heads Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spinning Tank Heads Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spinning Tank Heads Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spinning Tank Heads Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spinning Tank Heads Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spinning Tank Heads Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spinning Tank Heads Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spinning Tank Heads Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spinning Tank Heads Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spinning Tank Heads Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spinning Tank Heads Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spinning Tank Heads Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

