Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile C-Arm Equipment
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile C-Arm Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Mobile C-Arm Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile C-Arm Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mini C-Arms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile C-Arm Equipment include GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, MS Westfalia GmbH (MSW), NOVAmedtek, EcoRay and Assing S.p.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile C-Arm Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mini C-Arms
- Full Size C-Arm
Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Diagnostic Centers
- Speciality Clinics
- Others
Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mobile C-Arm Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mobile C-Arm Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mobile C-Arm Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Mobile C-Arm Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- MS Westfalia GmbH (MSW)
- NOVAmedtek
- EcoRay
- Assing S.p.A.
- BMI Biomedical International
- Eurocolumbus
- Shimadzu Corporation
- DSM Imaging
- GENORAY CO.,LTD.
- Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa.
- Ziehm Imaging GmbH
- INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group
- Allengers
- SIMAD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile C-Arm Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mobile C-Arm Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile C-Arm Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile C-Arm Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile C-Arm Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile C-Arm Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile C-Arm Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
