Cultivation Substrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cultivation Substrate are materials that plants grow in. Growing media is specifically designed to support plant growth and can either be a solid or a liquid. Growing media may also be known as grow media, culture medium, or substrate.

Cultivation Substrate consist of mixtures of components that provide water, air, nutrients and support to plants. The media provide plant support, while the nutrients are provided by added fertilizers. Water and air are provided in the pore spaces in the media.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cultivation Substrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Cultivation Substrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cultivation Substrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Cultivation Substrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cultivation Substrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soilless Mixes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cultivation Substrate include Berger, FoxFarm, JIFFY, Pelemix, Quick Plug, FLORAGARD Vertribs, Grodan, CANNA and Premier Tech Horticulture, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cultivation Substrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cultivation Substrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cultivation Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soilless Mixes

Composts

Gravel

Inert Media

Others

Global Cultivation Substrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cultivation Substrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crop

Horticultural Plant

Others

Global Cultivation Substrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cultivation Substrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cultivation Substrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cultivation Substrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cultivation Substrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Cultivation Substrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berger

FoxFarm

JIFFY

Pelemix

Quick Plug

FLORAGARD Vertribs

Grodan

CANNA

Premier Tech Horticulture

PittMoss

Kekkilä-BVB

Rocky Point

Sinclair

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

Italiana Terricci

Trump Coir Products

Global Peat

Nord Agri

Engrais PASSERON

Florentaise

Putianrun

Ssagr

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cultivation Substrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cultivation Substrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cultivation Substrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cultivation Substrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cultivation Substrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cultivation Substrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cultivation Substrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cultivation Substrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cultivation Substrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cultivation Substrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cultivation Substrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cultivation Substrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cultivation Substrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cultivation Substrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cultivation Substrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cultivation Substrate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

