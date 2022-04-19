Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Helicobacter Pylori Self-test Kit realizes the integrated design of for sampling and detection. The user does not need to take medicine before the test, and does not need to fast during the test. After sampling, insert the sampling stick back into the reagent tube, shake it for 10 seconds, and press the tube cap. Results can be read within 10 minutes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit in global, including the following market information:

Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stool Test Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit include CTK Biotech, Biohit Healthcare, CerTest Biotec, Biopanda Reagents, Savyon Diagnostics, Quidel, Meridian Bioscience, Cardinal Health and Ulti Med Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stool Test

Breath Test

Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Pharmacy

Hospital

Others

Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CTK Biotech

Biohit Healthcare

CerTest Biotec

Biopanda Reagents

Savyon Diagnostics

Quidel

Meridian Bioscience

Cardinal Health

Ulti Med Products

BioM?rieux

Abbott Laboratories

AccuQuik

Gima SpA

Epitope Diagnostics

Serim

New Horizon Health

Wondfo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Helicobacter Pylori Self-Test Kit Players in Global Market

