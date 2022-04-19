Food Grade Kraft Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Food Grade Kraft Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Brown Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Kraft Paper include Mondi, Nippon Paper, International Paper, Stora Enso Oyj, Domtar, LINTEC Corporation, Sun Paper, Quzhou Wuzhou Special Paper and Ningbo Zhonghua Paper and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Grade Kraft Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Brown

White

Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Box

Bag

Cup

Bowl

Other

Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Kraft Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Kraft Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Kraft Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Food Grade Kraft Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mondi

Nippon Paper

International Paper

Stora Enso Oyj

Domtar

LINTEC Corporation

Sun Paper

Quzhou Wuzhou Special Paper

Ningbo Zhonghua Paper

Yibin Paper Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade Kraft Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Kraft Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Kraft Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Kraft Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Kraft Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Kraft Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

