Food Grade Kraft Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Food Grade Kraft Paper Market
The global Food Grade Kraft Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brown Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Kraft Paper include Mondi, Nippon Paper, International Paper, Stora Enso Oyj, Domtar, LINTEC Corporation, Sun Paper, Quzhou Wuzhou Special Paper and Ningbo Zhonghua Paper and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Kraft Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Brown
- White
Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Box
- Bag
- Cup
- Bowl
- Other
Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Grade Kraft Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Grade Kraft Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Food Grade Kraft Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Food Grade Kraft Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mondi
- Nippon Paper
- International Paper
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Domtar
- LINTEC Corporation
- Sun Paper
- Quzhou Wuzhou Special Paper
- Ningbo Zhonghua Paper
- Yibin Paper Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Kraft Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Kraft Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Kraft Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Kraft Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Kraft Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Kraft Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Kraft Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/