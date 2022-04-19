Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The fecal occult blood test kit(FOBT) is a lab test tool used to check stool samples for hidden (occult) blood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit in global, including the following market information:

Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Guaiac Smear Method (gFOBT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit include CTK Biotech, Biohit Healthcare, CerTest Biotec, Biopanda Reagents, Alfa Scientific Designs, Cenogenics Corporation, Quidel, Apacor and Abbott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Guaiac Smear Method (gFOBT)

Immunochemical Method (iFOBT or FIT)

Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Pharmacy

Hospital

Others

Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CTK Biotech

Biohit Healthcare

CerTest Biotec

Biopanda Reagents

Alfa Scientific Designs

Cenogenics Corporation

Quidel

Apacor

Abbott

BIONEXIA

Hemosure

Accutest

Ulti Med Products

AccuQuik

Humasis

Firstep Bioresearch

New Horizon Health

Wondfo

Hangzhou Clongene Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fecal Occult Blood Test Kit Companies

