Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
H-Shaped Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing include JINGGONG STEEL, China Construction Steel Structure Corp., Honglu Steel Structure, Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel, Steel Frame Solutions, Hangxiao Steel Structure, Dongnan Wangjia, Hadley Group and Fuhuang Steel Structure, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- H-Shaped
- C-Shaped
- Others
Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Load-bearing Exterior Wall
- Non-load Bearing Interior Wall
- Floor
- Roof
- Other
Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JINGGONG STEEL
- China Construction Steel Structure Corp.
- Honglu Steel Structure
- Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel
- Steel Frame Solutions
- Hangxiao Steel Structure
- Dongnan Wangjia
- Hadley Group
- Fuhuang Steel Structure
- Zhejiang Zhongnan Construction Group Steel Structure
- Aegis Metal Framing
- Metek Plc
- Guangzheng Group
- MBA Building Supplies
- Steel Construction Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offsite Light Gauge Steel Framing Players in Global Market
