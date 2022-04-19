Compressed Gas Cylinders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Compressed gas cylinder is a pressure vessel for storage and containment of gases at above atmospheric pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Compressed Gas Cylinders in global, including the following market information:

Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Compressed Gas Cylinders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Compressed Gas Cylinders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Compressed Gas Cylinders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Compressed Gas Cylinders include Worthington Industries, Rama Cylinders, Air Liquide, Faber Cylinders, Air Products, Gas Cylinder Source, Afrox, Chart Industries and Linde Gas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Compressed Gas Cylinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel Compressed Gas Cylinders

Aluminum Compressed Gas Cylinders

Others

Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Gas

Medical Gas

Others

Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Compressed Gas Cylinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Compressed Gas Cylinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Compressed Gas Cylinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Compressed Gas Cylinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Worthington Industries

Rama Cylinders

Air Liquide

Faber Cylinders

Air Products

Gas Cylinder Source

Afrox

Chart Industries

Linde Gas

Tenaris

DSG Energy

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

SEMA Gases

ESAB

Fives Group

Interspiro

THIELMANN

Shenyang Gas Cylinder Safety Technology

Sinoma Science & Technology

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Shandong Aoyang New Energy

Shandong Huachen High Pressure Vessel Group

Shandong Tianhai High-pressure Vessel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Compressed Gas Cylinders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Compressed Gas Cylinders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Compressed Gas Cylinders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compressed Gas Cylinders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Compressed Gas Cylinders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compressed Gas Cylinders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compressed Gas Cylinders Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compressed Gas Cylinders Companies

