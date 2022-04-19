News

Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market

The global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Lamp Black Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers include Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Tokai Carbon, China Synthetic Rubber, Phillips Carbon Black, Omsk Carbon Group, Mitsubishi Chemical and Denka Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Lamp Black
  • Acetylene Black
  • Gas Black
  • Others

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Pipes
  • Synthetic Fibers
  • Adhesives and Sealants
  • Semi-conductive Compounds
  • Others

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Orion Engineered Carbons
  • Cabot Corporation
  • Birla Carbon
  • Tokai Carbon
  • China Synthetic Rubber
  • Phillips Carbon Black
  • Omsk Carbon Group
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Denka Company
  • Hexing Chemical Industry
  • Ebory Chemical
  • Imerys

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Players in Global Market

