Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lamp Black Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers include Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Tokai Carbon, China Synthetic Rubber, Phillips Carbon Black, Omsk Carbon Group, Mitsubishi Chemical and Denka Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lamp Black

Acetylene Black

Gas Black

Others

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pipes

Synthetic Fibers

Adhesives and Sealants

Semi-conductive Compounds

Others

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Tokai Carbon

China Synthetic Rubber

Phillips Carbon Black

Omsk Carbon Group

Mitsubishi Chemical

Denka Company

Hexing Chemical Industry

Ebory Chemical

Imerys

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Carbon Black for Polymers Players in Global Market

