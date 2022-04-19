Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Donepezil hydrochloride is areversible inhibitor of the enzyme acetylcholinesterase. It is indicated forthe treatment of dementia of the Alzheimers type.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Donepezil Hydrochloride API in global, including the following market information:

Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Donepezil Hydrochloride API companies in 2021 (%)

The global Donepezil Hydrochloride API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Donepezil Hydrochloride API include Gonane Pharma, Wavelength Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Rumit Group, Summit Pharmaceuticals, Teva API, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Donepezil Hydrochloride API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity > 98%

Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tablet Products

Capsule Products

Others

Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Donepezil Hydrochloride API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Donepezil Hydrochloride API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Donepezil Hydrochloride API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Donepezil Hydrochloride API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gonane Pharma

Wavelength Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Rumit Group

Summit Pharmaceuticals

Teva API

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Wockhardt

Piramal Enterprises

Ralington pharma

Unichem Laboratories

Neuland Laboratories

Vasudha Pharma Chem

Perrigo API

USV Private

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

RANBAXY LABORATORIES

Hetero Drugs

Jubilant Generics

Megafine Pharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Donepezil Hydrochloride API Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Donepezil Hydrochloride API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Donepezil Hydrochloride API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Donepezil Hydrochloride API Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Donepezil Hydrochloride API Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Donepezil Hydrochloride API Companies

