High-purity Metallic Boron Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High-purity Metallic Boron market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

5N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-purity Metallic Boron include Tokuyama Corporation, 3M, YAMANAKA CERADYNE, Beijing Metallurgy and Materials Technology and XRY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-purity Metallic Boron manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-purity Metallic Boron Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High-purity Metallic Boron Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5N

6N

Others

Global High-purity Metallic Boron Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High-purity Metallic Boron Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Additive for Single-crystalline Silicon

Others

Global High-purity Metallic Boron Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High-purity Metallic Boron Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-purity Metallic Boron revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-purity Metallic Boron revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-purity Metallic Boron sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies High-purity Metallic Boron sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tokuyama Corporation

3M

YAMANAKA CERADYNE

Beijing Metallurgy and Materials Technology

XRY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-purity Metallic Boron Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-purity Metallic Boron Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-purity Metallic Boron Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-purity Metallic Boron Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-purity Metallic Boron Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-purity Metallic Boron Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-purity Metallic Boron Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-purity Metallic Boron Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-purity Metallic Boron Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-purity Metallic Boron Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-purity Metallic Boron Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-purity Metallic Boron Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-purity Metallic Boron Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-purity Metallic Boron Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-purity Metallic Boron Companies

