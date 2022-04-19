Omeprazole API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Omeprazole API
Omeprazole API is a medication used in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer disease, and Zollinger Ellison syndrome. It is also used to prevent upper gastrointestinal bleeding in people who are at high risk.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Omeprazole API in global, including the following market information:
- Global Omeprazole API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Omeprazole API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Omeprazole API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Omeprazole API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Omeprazole API include Tenatra Chemie, Metrochem API Private, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Suanfarma, Sandoz, Lek Pharmaceuticals, NEWEDGE Overseas, Sanofi and Murli Krishna Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Omeprazole API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Omeprazole API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Omeprazole API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid
- Powder
Global Omeprazole API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Omeprazole API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Tablet Products
- Capsule Products
- Others
Global Omeprazole API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Omeprazole API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Omeprazole API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Omeprazole API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Omeprazole API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Omeprazole API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tenatra Chemie
- Metrochem API Private
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
- Suanfarma
- Sandoz
- Lek Pharmaceuticals
- NEWEDGE Overseas
- Sanofi
- Murli Krishna Pharma
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Everest Organics
- Esteve Quimica
- UQUIFA
- ZHEJIANG JINHUA CONBA BIO-PHARM
- Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical
- Raks Pharma
- YUNG SHIN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIAL
- Teva API
- Wockhardt
- ScinoPharm Taiwan
- Srini Pharmaceuticals
- Hetero Drugs
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Lupin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Omeprazole API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Omeprazole API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Omeprazole API Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Omeprazole API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Omeprazole API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Omeprazole API Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Omeprazole API Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Omeprazole API Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Omeprazole API Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Omeprazole API Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Omeprazole API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Omeprazole API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Omeprazole API Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omeprazole API Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Omeprazole API Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omeprazole API Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Omeprazole API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Liquid
4.1.3 Powder
