Sodium Silicate Lump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Sodium Silicate Lump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medium Mol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Silicate Lump include Tokuyama Corporation, Ankit Silicate, PQ Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co., PPG Industries, Nippon Chemical, Huber and Albemarle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Silicate Lump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Silicate Lump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sodium Silicate Lump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Medium Mol
- High Mol
- Extra-high Mol
Global Sodium Silicate Lump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sodium Silicate Lump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Detergent / Cleaning Compounds
- Paper Board
- Building Products / Construction
- Petroleum Processing
- Metals
- Others
Global Sodium Silicate Lump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sodium Silicate Lump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Silicate Lump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Silicate Lump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Silicate Lump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Sodium Silicate Lump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tokuyama Corporation
- Ankit Silicate
- PQ Corporation
- W. R. Grace & Co.
- PPG Industries
- Nippon Chemical
- Huber
- Albemarle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Silicate Lump Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Silicate Lump Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Silicate Lump Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Silicate Lump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Silicate Lump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Silicate Lump Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Silicate Lump Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Silicate Lump Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Silicate Lump Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Silicate Lump Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Silicate Lump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Silicate Lump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Silicate Lump Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Silicate Lump Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Silicate Lump Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Silicate Lump Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
