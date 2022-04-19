Sodium Silicate Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium Silicate Glass Market
The global Sodium Silicate Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medium Mol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Silicate Glass include Tokuyama Corporation, Ankit Silicate, PQ Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co., PPG Industries, Nippon Chemical, Huber and Albemarle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Silicate Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Silicate Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sodium Silicate Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Medium Mol
- High Mol
- Extra-high Mol
Global Sodium Silicate Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sodium Silicate Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Detergent / Cleaning Compounds
- Paper Board
- Building Products / Construction
- Petroleum Processing
- Metals
- Others
Global Sodium Silicate Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sodium Silicate Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Silicate Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Silicate Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Silicate Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Sodium Silicate Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tokuyama Corporation
- Ankit Silicate
- PQ Corporation
- W. R. Grace & Co.
- PPG Industries
- Nippon Chemical
- Huber
- Albemarle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Silicate Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Silicate Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Silicate Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Silicate Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Silicate Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Silicate Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Silicate Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Silicate Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Silicate Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Silicate Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Silicate Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Silicate Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Silicate Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Silicate Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Silicate Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Silicate Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/