Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Karyotyping Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests include Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Cell Line Genetics, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, DNA Forensics Laboratory Pvt. Ltd., Eurofins Genomics, GenomeScan, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Microsynth AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Karyotyping
  • Short Tandem Repeat (STR) Analysis
  • Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Analysis
  • Others

Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Microbial Contamination
  • Cell Line Identity
  • Genetic Stability
  • Virus Testing
  • Others

Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Bio-Synthesis, Inc.
  • Cell Line Genetics, Inc.
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • DNA Forensics Laboratory Pvt. Ltd.
  • Eurofins Genomics
  • GenomeScan
  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Microsynth AG
  • Biofortuna Limited
  • Perfectus Biomed Limited
  • Promega Corporation
  • SGS SA
  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests Product

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

