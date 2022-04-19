Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction in Global, including the following market information:

Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extra-articular ACL Reconstruction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction include Arthrex, Inc., CITIEFFE SRL, CONMED Corporation, Colfax Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Miach Orthopaedics, Meira Corporation and RTI Surgical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Extra-articular ACL Reconstruction

Intra-articular ACL Reconstruction

Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Orthopedic Centers

Others

Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arthrex, Inc.

CITIEFFE SRL

CONMED Corporation

Colfax Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Miach Orthopaedics

Meira Corporation

RTI Surgical

Smith+Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Tissue Regenix Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Product Type

