High Purity Molybdenum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Purity Molybdenum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.90% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Molybdenum include H.C. Starck, Molymet, Plansee, Exploiter, JDC-Moly, Toshiba, Japan New Metal Co Ltd, Dongtai Fengfeng and China Molybdenum Co Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Molybdenum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Molybdenum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Molybdenum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.90%

Above 99.95%

Others

Global High Purity Molybdenum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Molybdenum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Molybdenum Products

Alloys Products

Lubricant Additive and Catalysts

Others

Global High Purity Molybdenum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Molybdenum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Molybdenum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Molybdenum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Molybdenum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies High Purity Molybdenum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

H.C. Starck

Molymet

Plansee

Exploiter

JDC-Moly

Toshiba

Japan New Metal Co Ltd

Dongtai Fengfeng

China Molybdenum Co Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Molybdenum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Molybdenum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Molybdenum Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Molybdenum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Molybdenum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Molybdenum Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Molybdenum Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Molybdenum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Molybdenum Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Molybdenum Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Molybdenum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Molybdenum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Molybdenum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Molybdenum Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Molybdenum Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Molybdenum Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

