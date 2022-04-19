News

Microbial Surfactant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microbial Surfactant Market

The global Microbial Surfactant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Rhamnolipids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbial Surfactant include Jeneil Biosurfactant, AGAE Technologies, Stepan, Rhamnolipid Companies, Inc., Evonik, GlycoSurf and TensioGreen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbial Surfactant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbial Surfactant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Microbial Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Rhamnolipids
  • Sophorolipids
  • Others

Global Microbial Surfactant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Microbial Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Agriculture
  • Oil & Gas
  • Environmental Protection
  • Food
  • Cosmetics and Daily Chemicals
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Global Microbial Surfactant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Microbial Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Microbial Surfactant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Microbial Surfactant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Microbial Surfactant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies Microbial Surfactant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Jeneil Biosurfactant
  • AGAE Technologies
  • Stepan
  • Rhamnolipid Companies, Inc.
  • Evonik
  • GlycoSurf
  • TensioGreen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microbial Surfactant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microbial Surfactant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microbial Surfactant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microbial Surfactant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microbial Surfactant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microbial Surfactant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microbial Surfactant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microbial Surfactant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microbial Surfactant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microbial Surfactant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microbial Surfactant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbial Surfactant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microbial Surfactant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbial Surfactant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microbial Surfactant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbial Surfactant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

