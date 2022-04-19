Mica Tape for Electric Insulation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Mica Tape for Electric Insulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mica Glass Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mica Tape for Electric Insulation include Isovolta Group, VonRoll, Nippon Rika, Elinar (Cogebi), Jufeng, Krempel, Taihu, Shanghai Tongli and Chhaperia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mica Tape for Electric Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mica Tape for Electric Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Mica Tape for Electric Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mica Glass Tape

Mica Polyester Tape

Global Mica Tape for Electric Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Mica Tape for Electric Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

3.3 kV to 6 kV

6 kV to 10 kV

Above 10 kV

Global Mica Tape for Electric Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Mica Tape for Electric Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mica Tape for Electric Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mica Tape for Electric Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mica Tape for Electric Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Mica Tape for Electric Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Isovolta Group

VonRoll

Nippon Rika

Elinar (Cogebi)

Jufeng

Krempel

Taihu

Shanghai Tongli

Chhaperia

OKABE MICA

Spbsluda

Glory Mica

Electrolock

Jyoti

Sakti Mica

Ruby Mica

