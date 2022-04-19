Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CVD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) include De Beers, New Diamond Technology, Pure Grown Diamonds, WD Lab Grown Diamonds, Zhongnan Diamonds, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal, Diamond Foundry, Swarovski and Huanghe Whirlwind. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CVD

HPHT

Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Jewelry

Industrial

Others

Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

De Beers

New Diamond Technology

Pure Grown Diamonds

WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Zhongnan Diamonds

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal

Diamond Foundry

Swarovski

Huanghe Whirlwind

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Players in Global Market

