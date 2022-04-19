Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market
The global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CVD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) include De Beers, New Diamond Technology, Pure Grown Diamonds, WD Lab Grown Diamonds, Zhongnan Diamonds, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal, Diamond Foundry, Swarovski and Huanghe Whirlwind. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- CVD
- HPHT
Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Jewelry
- Industrial
- Others
Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- De Beers
- New Diamond Technology
- Pure Grown Diamonds
- WD Lab Grown Diamonds
- Zhongnan Diamonds
- Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal
- Diamond Foundry
- Swarovski
- Huanghe Whirlwind
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory-grown Diamonds (LGDs) Players in Global Market
