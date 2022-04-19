Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cancer Biopsy Instruments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits include QIAGEN NV, Illumina, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BIOCEPT, INC., ANGLE plc, Hologic, Inc. and Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cancer Biopsy Instruments
- Cancer Biopsy Kits
Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Others
Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- QIAGEN NV
- Illumina, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Myriad Genetics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- BIOCEPT, INC.
- ANGLE plc
- Hologic, Inc.
- Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.
- Danaher Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Players in Global Market
