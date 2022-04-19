Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits in global, including the following market information:

Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cancer Biopsy Instruments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits include QIAGEN NV, Illumina, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BIOCEPT, INC., ANGLE plc, Hologic, Inc. and Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cancer Biopsy Instruments

Cancer Biopsy Kits

Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

QIAGEN NV

Illumina, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Myriad Genetics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BIOCEPT, INC.

ANGLE plc

Hologic, Inc.

Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cancer Biopsy Instruments and Kits Players in Global Market

