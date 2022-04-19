Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing in global, including the following market information:
- Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CRISPR/Cas9 Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara, New England Biolabs, Genscript Biotech, Danaher Corporation, Promega, Applied Biological Materials, Bio-Rad Laboratories and BioVision Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- CRISPR/Cas9 Technology
- ZFN Technology
- TALEN/MegaTAL Technology
- Meganucleases Technology
- Others
Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Biology Laboratory
- Others
Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Takara
- New England Biolabs
- Genscript Biotech
- Danaher Corporation
- Promega
- Applied Biological Materials
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BioVision Inc.
- Synthego
- Addgene
- LGC Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Product Type
