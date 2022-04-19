Cloud Manufacturing Market, Outlook by Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis Business Trends, Global Segments by Forecast 2027

Market Scenario:

As per the prediction, the Cloud Manufacturing Market generated a revenue of USD 50.66 billion in 2020 and will reach a market value of USD 207.59 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.11%. The North American region has accounted for 37.2% of the market share in the cloud manufacturing market in 2020 due to the presence of key market players such as Amazon.com, Inc., Google, Oracle, and others like SalesForce. The manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace & defense, have shown increased demand for cloud-based manufacturing systems, positively impacting market growth in the region.

With the WFH norms implemented to safeguard employee health and other necessary concerns, there is a considerable increment in the demand for association with Software-as-a-service (SaaS). In the Microsoft platform itself, the number of users has grown to almost 44 million worldwide because of the need for such collaborative stable solutions. Only the solutions related to video conferencing have increased over 300% based on the data gathered across approximately 150 nations. There are several other tools such as hangouts, Webex, Zoom, WeChat Work, etc.

Cloud Computing is one kind of service delivery model for the Information Technology industry. It allows third-party manufacturers and similar service providers to offer several IT-related resources and software-related tools over the world web. The technological model is that any user needs to make the payment only for computing devices, amount of storage, and consumed bandwidth level. There are various advantages of Cloud computing related to the deployment, the cost involved, mobility support functions, different disaster recovery preparedness, and methods. It also helps reduce the burden on the employees of the organization as well.

Segmentation:

On the grounds of component, the worldwide cloud manufacturing market can be distinguished into hardware, software, and services. On the grounds of industry vertical, the worldwide cloud manufacturing market can be distinguished into healthcare, aerospace and defence, semiconductor electronics, metal &, machinery manufacturing, automotive, and others. On the grounds of deployment, the worldwide cloud manufacturing market can be distinguished into the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. On the grounds of organization size, the worldwide cloud manufacturing market can be distinguished into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. On the grounds of the region, the worldwide cloud manufacturing market can be distinguished into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis:

region. Also, the region is adopting the IoT at a fast pace which plays an essential role in

growing the market. Besides, the fast digitization in the region is a pivotal cause of market

expansion in the region.

The geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America has been conducted. As per the evaluation, North America is projected to

dominate the worldwide market. North America dominates the market owing to the presence of established players in the

Europe is expanding significantly due to the adoption of cloud-based manufacturing techniques

in the region. The enterprises in the UK are taking initiatives to implement the cloud-first

technique, which is estimated to grow the regional market. The APAC region is predicted to expand significantly due to the presence of developing nations such as India, China, and Japan. The market in the APAC region is projected to expand significantly during the assessment period.

Competitive Outlook:

The established organization of the worldwide cloud manufacturing market are DXC Technology Company, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Cisco Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Google LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc., Jelastic, Inc., Plex Systems Inc., and Rootstock Software.

Industry News:

The global Cloud Manufacturing Market Trends has been affected due to the lockdown across the regions. This pandemic situation has hampered the Cloud Manufacturing Market Growth as well as its productivity, supply chain, and others. Moreover, the global market has lost its investors due to the increasing loss for the products, supply, transportation, workforce, and others. However, in the meantime, the key market players have implied various strategic techniques to boost global market growth. Thus, to meet the global market demands, the global market increased its speed in producing more valuable products for its intended customers. Recently, the global market has stabilized its position in the global market and is expected to register a higher Cloud Manufacturing Market Size for the forecast period.

