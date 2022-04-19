Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Near infrared dyes show light absorption in the near infrared area of 700-2500 nm. Their intense absorption normally originates from a charge transfer of an organic dye or metal complex.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Near Infrared Absorbing Dye in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/143729/global-near-infrared-absorbing-dye-forecast-market-2022-2028-923

Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Near Infrared Absorbing Dye companies in 2021 (%)

The global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye market was valued at 118.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 283.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

700-1000nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Near Infrared Absorbing Dye include Epolin, LuminoChem, Moleculum, H.W. Sands Corp., QCR Solutions, Yamamoto Chamicals, Adam Gates & Company and American Dye Source, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Near Infrared Absorbing Dye manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market, by Wavelength, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market Segment Percentages, by Wavelength, 2021 (%)

700-1000nm

over 1000nm

Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laser Protective

Filter Material

Light Management

Ink and Coating

Others

Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Near Infrared Absorbing Dye revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Near Infrared Absorbing Dye revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Near Infrared Absorbing Dye sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Near Infrared Absorbing Dye sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Epolin

LuminoChem

Moleculum

H.W. Sands Corp.

QCR Solutions

Yamamoto Chamicals

Adam Gates & Company

American Dye Source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/143729/global-near-infrared-absorbing-dye-forecast-market-2022-2028-923

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Wavelength

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Near Infrared Absorbing Dye Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/